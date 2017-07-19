Meat exports rise to 1.35 mn tonnes in FY17, buffalo declines: Sitharaman

India's increased to 13.53 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 from 13.36 lakh tonnes in the previous financial year, was informed on Wednesday.



In value terms, however, the export declined to Rs 27,184 crore in the last financial year, from Rs 27,528 crore in 2015-16.



Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said no complaint was received at her ministry with regard to prevention in the production of meat and leather.However, she said, as per data, export of buffalo meat has declined.During April-May 2016-17, the buffalo export stood at $554 million whereas, for the same period in the current year, it came in at $530 million.She also said the export of leather products and footwear declined during 2015-16 and 2016-17 in value terms due to various factors, including some external ones like recession in European market, instability in the countries.In a separate reply, she said the has received some representations for ban or restriction on meat exports."Some of the representations were received from GauVansh Vikas Prakoshth, Shree Bharat Vashiya Digamber Jain Mahasabha Charitable Trust, Akhil Bharat Krishi Go Seva Sangh and Govanshi Hatya Evam Niryat Nidhi Parishad," she added.In another reply on e-commerce, the minister said the has received communications from All Online Vendors Association and others raising issues relating to e- commerce, including payment settlement."The issues raised by the associations regarding payment settlement emanated from disputes arising out of business operations of the entities involved," she said.She added that the takes action under suitable laws or statutes in such issues routed through appropriate authorities.