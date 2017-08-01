Medical devices to carry MRP on packs from Jan 1: Govt

will have to mandatorily carry (MRP) on packages from January 1, 2018, the informed on Tuesday.



Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said in a written reply in the that the move followed amendments to the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.



He said the consumer affairs, food and public distribution ministry has issued amendments making the rules "applicable to also"."The rules make and of on the package mandatory. These rules shall be applicable from 1.1.2018," Mandaviya said.He was responding to a query on whether any guideline was likely to be issued or has been issued by the ministry for to declareThe minister further said that under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, every package must bear the name, address, telephone number, e-mail of persons or of office that can be contacted in case of consumer complaints."The amended rules shall be applicable to e-commerce companies also," he said.In March, drug price regulator had stated that the 22 which have been notified as 'drugs' must all carry on packs.These devices included heart valves, surgical dressings, condoms, stents, and orthopaedic implants, among others.