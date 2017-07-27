Medical visas: No restrictions on foreign patients except Pak, says govt

India has not imposed any restrictions on medical visas
for foreign patients
but in case of those from Pakistan, a recommendation letter from Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs is required for obtaining a visa, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.
In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh
said the government has issued more than a lakh of medical visas
so far in this year.
The government has not put any restrictions on medical visas
for foreign patients, and requests for such visas
for urgent medical cases are expeditiously processed and issued on the same day, he said.
"However, in case of Pakistan, we ask for recommendations letter from Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, to process genuine and urgent cases," Singh said.
In 2017 till date, 1,05,163 medical visas
have been issued while 1,77, 972 such visas
were issued in 2016, Singh added.
