Medical visas: No restrictions on foreign patients except Pak, says govt

India has not imposed any restrictions on for but in case of those from Pakistan, a recommendation letter from Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs is required for obtaining a visa, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs said the government has issued more than a lakh of so far in this year.

The government has not put any restrictions on for foreign patients, and requests for such for urgent medical cases are expeditiously processed and issued on the same day, he said.

"However, in case of Pakistan, we ask for recommendations letter from Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, to process genuine and urgent cases," Singh said.

In 2017 till date, 1,05,163 have been issued while 1,77, 972 such were issued in 2016, Singh added.