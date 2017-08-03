Meet Justice B N Srikrishna, the govt's go-to man

On Friday, Justice B N Srikrishna will discuss the key findings of a committee on arbitration mechanism with journalists. The high-level panel headed by him had been deliberating on the matter for the past seven months and is now ready with its report. But even as he wraps up one task, another one begins. Earlier this week, the government picked the retired Supreme Court judge to head a committee to suggest recommendations on a framework governing data protection. Srikrishna will have experts and government officials in the 10-member panel that will thrash out key issues related ...