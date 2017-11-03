Mega package of Rs 2,600 cr for leather sector may be announced soon

A package for the leather sector worth Rs 2,600 crore may be announced by the government soon in a move aimed at increasing employment and investments in the sector. After being pushed back twice earlier, the proposal might now be sent to the Cabinet within the next two weeks by the Commerce and Industry Ministry, senior government officials and sources in the know from the private sector told Business Standard. The comprehensive package includes both tax and non-tax incentives for the leather sector, specifically targeted at the segment of small and medium scale units ...