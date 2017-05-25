Mercedes, BMW lower prices, announce benefits before GST kicks in

Luxury car makers, hit by diesel ban in the national capital region and demonetisation in recent times, are treading cautiously in the run up to the Country's largest luxury car maker, Mercedes Benz, has lowered prices by up to nine per cent with immediate effect to ensure that customers do not postpone purchases to wait for a price benefit that kicks in from July.

is offering discounts and benefits until actual price cut happens to keep sales intact. Companies do not want to take any hit on sales.

The minimum price cut on a Mercedes car is two per cent and in some cases, it goes up to nine per cent in certain cities (where taxes were higher). The company said that on an average, the price has been cut by four per cent. In Delhi, the ex-showroom price of CLA 200 sedan is being cut by Rs 1.40 lakh (approximately) to Rs 30.60 lakh.

The price of S-Class Mayback S 500 is being cut by Rs 7 lakh to Rs 1.8 crore (approximately). The CLA 200 price in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar could come down by nine per cent or Rs 2.7 lakh (approximately) to Rs 30.3 lakh.

Mercedes will absorb the impact. "We have decided to pass on the tax benefits at an earlier stage at our cost. This approach will benefit the customers who want to purchase a locally produced Mercedes-Benz from now on and during the month of June," said Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz The benefits are not available on completely built imported cars, which form about 15 per cent of the company's sales in

Folger hoped the implementation of will drive growth in the luxury car market, which was flat last calendar year. Mercedes saw a marginal decline in sales volumes to 13,231 units in 2016 calendar year.

is offering reduced rates of interest, complimentary insurance, assured buyback schemes, complimentary service and maintenance on its vehicles till June 30. A company spokesperson said did not cut price but is offering these benefits which are more attractive than the price cut anticipated on account of Vikram Pawah, President of Group India, said will strengthen and foster growth in the country and benefit consumers at large. A spokesperson for did not respond to call.

The implementation of is expected to result in the small price increase of entry level cars while bigger cars and SUVs would see a reduction. In the case of bigger cars, the cumulative central and state taxes is estimated to have come down from 54 per cent to 43 per cent. Luxury cars from just one per cent of the domestic passenger vehicle market where three million units are sold annually.