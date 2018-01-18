Micro-finance sector finally recovering from demonetisation shock: Industry

The (MFI) is slowly recovering from the effect of which had resulted in substantial write-offs by some of the major players in this sector. Bandhan Bank, one of the leading players in this sector which transformed into a universal bank from an MFI, said that there had been problems in the collection from the borrowers who had taken loans post "There had been some problems in the collection of repayments after was announced.

The problem is gradually tapering off but we did not have make any substantial write-offs", managing director told reporters at the summit here today. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB), another MFI, was among the worst to be hit by MD of Ujjivan SFB, Samit Ghosh said that had adversely affected the "We had to write-off Rs 3 billion for this and suffered losses in the first two quarters of the current financial year", he said. Ghosh said "we are in the last leg of the effect and things will be better by the end of this financial year", he added. City-based Village Financial Services (VFS) had also suffered the same consequences of "Though we did not have to make any write-offs, recoveries are happening slowly", VFS managing director Kuldip Maity said.