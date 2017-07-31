Migration to GST from VAT: How states have taken to new tax regime

Most states have posted robust growth in migrating existing VAT payers to the GST. So far, 8 million taxpayers have registered for the GST, which includes 0.6 million new ones. While Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka top the list with over 90 per cent VAT payers already migrated to the GST regime, the North East region, Jammu and Kashmir, and Odisha have been slow in the transitioning process. The pace has been slow for exclusive excise duty and service tax payers, of which just about 35 per cent and 60 per cent have enrolled for the GST. This could be on ...