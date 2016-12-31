TRENDING ON BS
Demonetisation impact on Banking: Bankers' tryst with trust
Business Standard

Mihir S Sharma: Demonetisation difficulties will be here for a while

Vegetable prices have crashed because of a shortage of cash at mandis

Mihir S Sharma 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 50-day deadline for demonetisation’s ill-effects is here. What has been the experience so far? Perhaps no economic policy decision in India’s history has had so swift and so pervasive an effect on India’s citizens. Cash is the one way in which even the most disconnected of Indians interact with their government. They may not have access to government schools, they may struggle to get their food ration or their pension – but they all hold little pieces of paper with the signature of the governor of the Reserve Bank of India on ...

Vegetable prices have crashed, not just because of a good crop, clearly, but because of a shortage of cash at mandis Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 50-day deadline for demonetisation's ill-effects is here. What has been the experience so far? Perhaps no economic policy decision in India's history has had so swift and so pervasive an effect on India's citizens. Cash is the one way in which even the most disconnected of Indians interact with their government. They may not have access to government schools, they may struggle to get their food ration or their pension – but they all hold little pieces of paper with the signature of the governor of the Reserve Bank of India on ...
Business Standard
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 50-day deadline for demonetisation’s ill-effects is here. What has been the experience so far? Perhaps no economic policy decision in India’s history has had so swift and so pervasive an effect on India’s citizens. Cash is the one way in which even the most disconnected of Indians interact with their government. They may not have access to government schools, they may struggle to get their food ration or their pension – but they all hold little pieces of paper with the signature of the governor of the Reserve Bank of India on ...

Business Standard
