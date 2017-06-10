Miles to go before Guwahati becomes a smart city

When Guwahati, the most cosmopolitan city in the Northeast with a population of one million, was selected in the initial draw of the Smart Cities Mission, its residents were delighted. The mission envisages 24X7 electricity supply with a minimum 10 per cent of the requirement met by solar energy, smart metering, energy-efficient street lighting, 24X7 water supply, rainwater harvesting, solid waste management, robust information technology connectivity and digitalisation. Residents of the city expected the state administration to either upgrade existing facilities or set up ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?