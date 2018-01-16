Milk output up 5% in FY18 summer season, egg production rises by 7%: Govt

The country's production has increased by 4.75 per cent to 53.77 million tonnes during the summer season of the 2017-18 financial year, while output rose by 7.4 per cent to 27.95 billion during the summer season of this year, as against 26.03 billion in the year-ago period, the government said today.

output stood at 51.33 million tonnes in the same season in 2016-17 fiscal.

In the entire last year, the overall output was 163.7 million tonnes.

In a statement, the Agriculture Ministry said, "... even during the summer season 2017-18, the growth rate (of output) is higher and sustained."

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and are top five producing states in the summer season, it added.

The ministry said the high growth rate in output has been maintained over the past three years. The dairy sector is gradually picking up its momentum towards achieving higher output.

The ministry said that output is largely contributed by commercial poultry farmers with nearly 80.83 per cent and remaining production is from household/backyard poultry.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and are the top five egg-producing states during summer season of this year, it added.