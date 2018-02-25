Millennials redefining the consumer story in India, says report

The contribution of millennials is particularly noteworthy to the Indian consumer segment, says a Retailers Association of India (RAI)-Deloitte report titled “Trend-setting Millennials: Redefining the Consumer Story”. The population cohort represents nearly 34 per cent of the Indian population and unlike other developed countries, this generation is amongst the chief wage earners in the household.

As one of the youngest countries globally, India has become one of the major flag bearers of development. Millennials spend most of the amount on monthly essentials followed ...