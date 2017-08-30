Miners plan to plead for penalty review

directed by the to pay 100 per cent of production cost as compensation for overproduction of iron and manganese are planning to file a petition with the apex court.

They claim since they have already paid royalty and taxes, and have also borne logistics cost, compensation amount they have been slapped with could be reduced by the court-appointed central empowered committee (CEC).

“We are weighing legal options available. are preparing to file a petition on the order. But, the petition will be filed after we get revised demand notices from the Odisha government,” said Prabodh Mohanty, secretary, (EZMA).

In its order dated August 2, the called for the recovery of 100 per cent compensation in lieu of the excess ore lifted.

Disposing off a writ petition in a case of rampant illegal mining in Odisha, the apex court ruled there cannot be compromise on the quantum of compensation that should be recovered from any defaulting lessee. The CEC had advocated recovery of 30 per cent of the cost of production as compensation.

According to the order, that the compensation figure should be the one rationalised by the CEC. For ore production over the limits approved under environment clearance, the by the CEC has been worked out at Rs 17,576.2 crore.

The exact compensation to be paid by is yet to be extrapolated. The state government is working on the figure, which industry sources estimate at about Rs 25,000 crore. According to the CEC report, illegally extracted 215.5 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore in Odisha between FY01 and FY10.

Deepak Mohanty, director of mines, Odisha, said, “The revised demand notices are yet to be despatched to the We will comply with the order and send the notices soon.”

A clutch of — both captive and non-captive — have to cough up the in the dock include Tata Steel, Essel Mining & Industries, Indrani Patnaik, Rungta Mines, Serajuddin & Company and even state-run entities such as Odisha Mining Corporation. need to pay the compensation latest by December 31.