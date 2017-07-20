Mining leases not renewed by govt to be auctioned: Goa Assembly

mining leases which have not been renewed by the government would be auctioned when their term expires in 2020, the assembly was informed today.



Chief Minister said there are 188 leases for mining which have not been renewed by the government and they would be put for auction when their extended contract term ends less than three years from now.



"The government is planning to auction those mining leases which are expiring on March 31, 2020," he said in a written reply tabled in the House.Parrikar said currently there are 277 valid mining leases in the sate."So far, 89 mining leases have been renewed and 188 leases have got the benefit of deemed extension as per the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2015," he said." production in in 2015-16 stood at 7.29 MT, whereas the output was 20.00 MT in 2016-17," the chief minister added.