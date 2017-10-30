Wind bidding guidelines soon, 1000 MW may be commissioned this yr

Ministry of (MNRE) is all set to bring a new set of for wind power projects to ensure that the bidding procedure does not face any resistance in states.





As per Section 62 and 63 of the Electricity Act, states cannot call for bidding of power projects if the Centre has not set any bidding guideline. The ministry of has held two rounds of bidding so far. “It’s just matter of weeks that the will be issued. We have finalised the draft after consultations with the industry. We have forwarded it to the ministry of power and they would issue it soon as it in their legal purview,” said B P Yadav, Joint Secretary (Wind), MNRE.

The would be the first to be issued for the wind sector since its inception.

Competitive bidding was introduced in the wind power sector in February 2017 with tariff falling to Rs 3.46 a unit in the maiden auction in February 2017. The sector worked under the ‘feed-in-tariff’ (FiT) regime till then, which means the power price would be in accordance with the cost of the project. The government has now replaced the earlier feed-in tariffs with the present competitive bidding process to introduce more competition and bring down prices.

The capacity addition, however, has been slow for the wind power industry this fiscal.

Out of the total target of 4,000 MW, barely 354 MW has been commissioned till now, according to the data available on MNRE website.



“The award of projects from the next year would depend on demand, which we are hopeful would be healthy. During this fiscal, we should be able to award 3 GW,” Yadav said.

Government officials said the wind sector should touch 1000 MW of commissioning by fiscal end.

"It's a minor hiccup due to change in regime. From next financial year, wind power will have steady growth as projects bid this year would come online," said an official.

MNRE officials added that the government is looking at various measures to improve wind power output, from strict targets, regulations, and dialogue with industry and states.

The MNRE will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding with six states to improve the forecasting and scheduling services for wind power.



“The states are Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Gujarat was already doing it but the government is looking to improve so as to maximise the wind power output. From current variation level of (+/-) 15 per cent, we want to bring it down to (+/-) 5 per cent," said an official.