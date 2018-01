The number of mobile subscribers has grown to 975.40 million in November, industry body (COAI) said.

According to the data shared by the COAI, added 4.34 million subscribers in November, followed by Idea Cellular with 3.19 million and Vodafone’s 2.70 million. Aircel and Telenor, though, continue to lose subscribers.

The numbers of is not known, as the company did not share its numbers with the According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Jio had 145.96 million subscribers at the end of October.

The overall number of 975.40 million also includes the figures of and MTNL by the end of October 2017, added.