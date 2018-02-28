JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

After unearthing mega fraud, PNB appoints group Chief Risk Officer
Business Standard

Mobile World Congress 2018: Trai not shy of facing legal challenges

Trai will impose financial disincentive of up to Rs 5 million per circle on operators if their service rates are found to be predatory in nature

Press Trust of India  |  Barcelona (Spain) 

Mobile World Congress 2018: Trai not shy of facing legal challenges
R S Sharma, Trai chief: Ours is a free country where every individual or entity has a right to seek legal remedies

The Telecom Regulatory of India (Trai) on Tuesday said anybody is free to move court against its tariff order after operators threatened to challenge the new rules while terming them “not fair”. “Ours is a free country where every individual or entity has a right to seek legal remedies. If somebody is aggrieved with the tariff order, challenging it before appropriate forum will be the the right approach,” Trai Chief RS Sharma told PTI. He was replying to a question on Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) planning to challenge Trai’s predatory pricing rule in court. Earlier also, such baseless allegations were made and the matter had gone to Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) and the court had upheld Trai’s decision, Sharma said. Under the new rules, the Trai will impose financial disincentive of up to Rs 5 million per circle on operators if their service rates are found to be predatory in nature. Reacting to the new rules, Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao here said: “It sounds like you have to fight somebody with hands tied at the back.

That is not fair.” COAI is evaluating legal options and may also approach Department of Telecom and Prime Minister’s Office on their grievances against the regulator’s decision. Its members Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone have raised concern on Jio’s rates. Airtel has termed Jio tariff predatory. COAI has alleged that order by Trai has put all but one operator at a huge disadvantage and that its regulations had distorted the market. Without naming Jio, the association also alleged that Trai’s orders appeared “to be strengthening the ambitions of one particular operator with deep pockets and monopolistic designs at the expense of other operators”. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has sent legal notice to COAI for veiled reference to it as being the sole beneficiary of Trai’s regulations.

First Published: Wed, February 28 2018. 00:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements