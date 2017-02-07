Model GST law to be finalised by this month end: CBEC Member

The law will pave the way for roll out of the Goods and Services Tax from July 1

Model law, which is currently being vetted by the department, is expected to be finalised by this month end, said a senior ministry official.



The will pave the way for roll out of the Goods and Services (GST) from July 1.



"We are very close to finalisation of law. The Model will be finalised by the end of this month," Central Board of Indirect Taxes Member Ram Tirath said here.



Currently, Model CGST and SGST are being vetted by the ministry, he said, adding these will be taken before the Council meeting on February 18.



Model laws including IGST are expected to be tabled in the in the second leg of the Budget session beginning March 9.



While the CGST will subsume central taxes of excise, central sales and service tax, IGST is to be charged on movement of goods and services from one state to another.



States will also have to pass SGST or State Goods and Service Tax. Also, a Compensation Act needs to be approved by the to provide for compensation to states that lose revenue from implementation of in first five years.



While the all-powerful Council has already decided on a four-slab structure for the indirect regime, the levy for different goods and services will be decided by May or June.



The Council has fixed the four-tier structure of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent.

Press Trust of India