Modi arrives in Sweden, meets PM Lofven ahead of bilateral talks: 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sweden on Monday evening to a warm welcome on the first leg of his three-nation tour of Europe that will also see him going to Britain and Germany. He was welcomed by his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven, who broke protocol to receive him at the airport.

This is the first prime ministerial visit from India to Sweden in 30 years after Rajiv Gandhi's visit in 1988.

Modi will have a packed Tuesday in Stockholm as he prepares himself for the day. Apart from bilateral visits to the two countries, the PM will attend the India-Nordic Summit and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Sweden and the UK, respectively.

Prime Ministers from other nations — Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway — will also attend the summit. In Sweden, Modi is expected to focus on securing greater trade and investment with Sweden. In the UK, he will attend the

Here are the updates of PM Modis two-day visit to Sweden:

1. This will be Modi’s primary visit to Sweden as Prime Minister. He and his Swedish counterpart to will hold their first-ever joint meeting with other PMs from Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway.





2. The two Prime Ministers will hold bilateral talks on Tuesday. Modi is expected to focus on securing greater trade and investment with Sweden.

3. He will also address Swedish businessmen and chart out a future roadmap of co-operation in sectors such as trade and investment, science and technology, clean energy and smart cities.



4. "India and Sweden share warm and friendly ties. Our partnership is based on democratic values and commitment to an open, inclusive and rule-based global order. Sweden is a valuable partner in our development initiatives," Modi had said to Press Trust of India in a departure statement.

5. From Sweden, PM Modi will later travel to the UK where he will also attend the CHOGM, besides holding bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May.



6. "My visit to London presents another opportunity for both countries to infuse fresh momentum to this growing bilateral engagement. I will be focusing on enhancing India-UK partnership in the areas of healthcare, innovation, digitisation, electric mobility, clean energy, and cybersecurity," The Prime Minister said according to PTI reports.

7. In the UK, Modi would call on the Queen, interact briefly with CEOs of the two nations who are working on a new agenda of economic partnership, launch an Ayurveda Centre of Excellence in London, and welcome the UK into the International Solar Alliance, as its newest member.



8. He would also interact with the world during his much-talked-about diaspora event, "Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath", which is considered as the most important highlight of the "Living Bridge" theme of the India-UK bilateral visit.

8. Modi's visit to the UK will focus on enhancing India-UK tech partnership.

9. On April 19 and 20, Modi will participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting being hosted by the UK which will take over as the new Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth from Malta.

10. After concluding his visits to Sweden and the UK, Prime Minister Modi will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin for a brief while, where both the leaders will exchange views on a number of bilateral, regional and global issues.