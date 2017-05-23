Modi backs Kandla's progress as a future global port in Asia

Kandla port will be directly linked with Chabahar, thereby making it an important port in Asia

Dedicating projects worth close to Rs 1,000 crore at on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra asserted that the major in Kutch district of Gujarat, along with Iran’s Chabahar Port, would usher new development. “ will be directly linked with Chabahar, thereby making it an important in Asia, handling both dry and liquid cargo.



This will lead to both the ports ushering in new development co-operation in the region,” said Part of the government’s Sagarmala Project, the new projects worth a total of Rs 966 crore at would lead to cheaper transportation of goods as compared to roads, said. Union Minister for Shipping and Transport Nitin Gadkari said the project looked to bring in development of 12 major and 20 minor ports, including Kandla, at an investment of Rs 6 lakh crore.



BS Reporter