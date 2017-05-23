Modi backs Kandla's progress as a future global port in Asia

-
-
Dedicating projects worth close to Rs 1,000 crore at Kandla on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the major port in Kutch district of Gujarat, along with Iran’s Chabahar Port, would usher new development. “Kandla port will be directly linked with Chabahar, thereby making it an important port in Asia, handling both dry and liquid cargo.
This will lead to both the ports ushering in new development co-operation in the region,” said Modi. Part of the government’s Sagarmala Project, the new projects worth a total of Rs 966 crore at Kandla would lead to cheaper transportation of goods as compared to roads, Modi said. Union Minister for Shipping and Transport Nitin Gadkari said the project looked to bring in development of 12 major and 20 minor ports, including Kandla, at an investment of Rs 6 lakh crore.
