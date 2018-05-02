Modi Cabinet approves 'investment bonanza' for 2,23,000 senior citizens

The Cabinet today approved doubling the investment limit to Rs 1.5 mn under the (PMVVY) to provide increased social security cover to senior citizens.

"As a boost to social security initiatives for senior citizens, the investment limit of Rs 0.75 mn per family in the existing scheme is enhanced to Rs 1.5 mn per senior citizen in the modified PMVVY, thereby providing a larger social security cover to the senior citizens," an official statement said today.

The Cabinet headed by Narendra Modi also approved the extension of time limits for subscription from May 4, 2018, to March 31, 2020 under as part of government's commitment for financial inclusion and social security, it added.

It will enable up to Rs 10,000 pension per month for senior citizens, the release said.

As of March 2018, a total number of 2,23,000 lakh senior citizens are being benefited under the pension scheme which guarantees a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month for a period of 10 years.

In the previous scheme of Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana-2014, a total of 3,11,000 lakh senior citizens are being benefited.