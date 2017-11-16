Modi govt increases carpet area of houses under PM Awas Yojana

The Centre on Thursday approved the enhancement of the carpet area of houses for the middle- group (MIG) category under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U).



Under the MIG-I category, the carpet area of the houses has been enhanced from 90 sq.mtr to 120 sq.mtr, while under the MIG-II segment, it has been increased to 150 sq.mtr from the current 110 sq.mtr, Union minister told reporters while briefing them about the Union cabinet decisions.



Under the MIG-I category, a four-per cent interest subsidy is provided to the beneficiaries, whose annual is between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, on a loan of up to Rs 9 lakh.Similarly, under the MIG-II category, the beneficiaries with an annual of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh get an interest subsidy of three per cent on a loan of up to Rs 12 lakh.Under the PMAY-U, the Centre aims to provide houses to all the urban poor by 2022. Currently, the shortage of houses is pegged at over 10 million in the urban areas.