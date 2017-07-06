Modi govt's 7-rate tax structure a 'mockery of GST', says P Chidambaram

The former finance minister said the Congress
is "convinced that the administration and businesses - especially small and medium business - are unprepared or underprepared for the rollout of GST.
"
Chidambaram, said businesses wanted some more time and the rollout should have been deferred by two months, and the GSTN (GST
Network) should have been put through a trial run and the glitches, if any, should have been addressed. He said the GST
rate should have been capped at 18 per cent.
Traders and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have held protests and strikes across the country in the last few days. In Tamil Nadu, textile industries on Thursday commenced a six-day strike demanding the abolition of GST
on textile goods.
The Confederation of All India
Traders (CAIT), an umbrella body of traders, said that the GST
regime is entirely based on e-compliance but "60 per cent of small businesses in the country, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, still have not computerised their existing business formats". It demanded a standardised tax
rate of 18 per cent on computer hardware to help promote computerisation.
Addressing a press conference at the Congress
headquarters, Chidambaram said: "This (GST) is a very, very imperfect law. This is not the GST
which we (the UPA) had envisaged...What has been implemented, however, is a GST
with seven, or possibly more, rates. It is a mockery of GST.
"
"When we have rates like 0.25, 3, 5, 12, 18, 28 and 40, and possibly more because of the discretion vested with state governments, how can we call this a 'one nation, one tax' regime?" he said.
Chidambaram said Congress
will press for a reduction in rates, demand a cap of 18 per cent, articulate fears and grievances of small and medium businesses, multi-state businesses and consumers. He said Congress
will demand that petroleum products, electricity and real estate be brought under the GST
regime.
The Congress, which had along with some other parties like the Trinamool Congress
and Left parties, boycotted the midnight function at Parliament to mark the rollout on June 30, will "highlight the elements of a true GST.
"We will hold meetings and conferences to emphasise that the Congress
was the original proponent of GST
and we will campaign for a true GST
that was designed and advised by tax
experts such as Vijay Kelkar and Parthasarathi Shome," he said.
The former finance minister said the GST
was envisaged as a single rate of tax
on all goods and services to replace practically all indirect taxes. "A single GST
rate means a 'standard' rate as well as a 'standard plus' rate (on demerit goods) and a 'standard minus' rate (on merit goods)." Some goods and services will also be totally exempt, he said.
Chidambaram said this was the GST
that the Congress-led UPA
had envisaged. "Yashwant Sinha (former finance minister and senior BJP
leader) has also confirmed that this was the GST
we should have designed and implemented," Chidambaram said.
He said the Modi government should have engaged the leaders of political parties to forge a consensus on three rates, but it failed to do so. "Furthermore, we should have capped the GST
at 18 per cent. That was eminently feasible," he said.
Chidambaram said the Chief Economic Adviser to the Modi government had clearly recommended a GST
rate of 15-15.5 per cent and demonstrated that it was a revenue neutral rate. "If that report was correct, why did the government go in for rates like 28 per cent and 40 per cent," the Congress
leader asked.
He said the Congress
party will also keep vigil over the possible misuse of the draconian powers given to anti-profiteering authority.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU