Modi govt's 7-rate tax structure a 'mockery of GST', says P Chidambaram

Senior leader on Thursday said the (GST) regime that the government rolled out on July 1, with its seven or more rates, has made a "mockery" of the that was originally planned.

The former finance minister said the is "convinced that the administration and businesses - especially small and medium business - are unprepared or underprepared for the rollout of "

Chidambaram, said businesses wanted some more time and the rollout should have been deferred by two months, and the GSTN ( Network) should have been put through a trial run and the glitches, if any, should have been addressed. He said the rate should have been capped at 18 per cent.

Traders and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have held protests and strikes across the country in the last few days. In Tamil Nadu, textile industries on Thursday commenced a six-day strike demanding the abolition of on textile goods.

The Confederation of All Traders (CAIT), an umbrella body of traders, said that the regime is entirely based on e-compliance but "60 per cent of small businesses in the country, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, still have not computerised their existing business formats". It demanded a standardised rate of 18 per cent on computer hardware to help promote computerisation.

Addressing a press conference at the headquarters, Chidambaram said: "This (GST) is a very, very imperfect law. This is not the which we (the UPA) had envisaged...What has been implemented, however, is a with seven, or possibly more, rates. It is a mockery of "

"When we have rates like 0.25, 3, 5, 12, 18, 28 and 40, and possibly more because of the discretion vested with state governments, how can we call this a 'one nation, one tax' regime?" he said.

Chidambaram said will press for a reduction in rates, demand a cap of 18 per cent, articulate fears and grievances of small and medium businesses, multi-state businesses and consumers. He said will demand that petroleum products, electricity and real estate be brought under the regime.

The Congress, which had along with some other parties like the Trinamool and Left parties, boycotted the midnight function at Parliament to mark the rollout on June 30, will "highlight the elements of a true

"We will hold meetings and conferences to emphasise that the was the original proponent of and we will campaign for a true that was designed and advised by experts such as Vijay Kelkar and Parthasarathi Shome," he said.

The former finance minister said the was envisaged as a single rate of on all goods and services to replace practically all indirect taxes. "A single rate means a 'standard' rate as well as a 'standard plus' rate (on demerit goods) and a 'standard minus' rate (on merit goods)." Some goods and services will also be totally exempt, he said.

Chidambaram said this was the that the Congress-led had envisaged. "Yashwant Sinha (former finance minister and senior leader) has also confirmed that this was the we should have designed and implemented," Chidambaram said.

He said the Modi government should have engaged the leaders of political parties to forge a consensus on three rates, but it failed to do so. "Furthermore, we should have capped the at 18 per cent. That was eminently feasible," he said.

Chidambaram said the Chief Economic Adviser to the Modi government had clearly recommended a rate of 15-15.5 per cent and demonstrated that it was a revenue neutral rate. "If that report was correct, why did the government go in for rates like 28 per cent and 40 per cent," the leader asked.

He said the party will also keep vigil over the possible misuse of the draconian powers given to anti-profiteering authority.