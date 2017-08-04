Modi govt to introduce Housing Challenge to boost affordable homes for all

After successful implementation of Smart City Challenge aimed at improving livability in Indian cities, the is set to boost its scheme, where a competition — — would be conducted to select the most cost-effective technology to provide affordable housing for citizens.

The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), under the ministry of housing affairs, would provide a housing model to the states and frame the problems that states are likely to face, including dwelling units, funding of the project.

The ministry has identified 25 cities where the model can be rolled out on a pilot basis, the Economic Times reported.

The NBCC has drafted 16 different construction technologies approved for Housing for All, as well as different public private partnership models, the business daily added.

What is 'Housing for All' scheme?

The has identified 305 cities and towns in nine states for the beginning of construction houses for the urban poor.

The construction of the first 10,000 dwelling units in the first phase of ‘Housing for all’ project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) will begin in Maloya in August, the Indian Express reported.

Out of the 10,000 units, there will be 3,500 dwelling units for the economically weaker section, 3,000 for low-income group, 2,000 for the middle-income group (MIG-I) and 1,500 for MIG-II.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister in June 2015.

The received an impressive 127,000 applications under the scheme and is currently carrying out screening to select eligible candidates. About 50,000 people in Chandigarh are proposed to get housing in 10 phases by 2022.

and AU Housing Finance will reportedly provide subsidized home loans and funding to the people eligible for this scheme.

Condition for PMAY

Beneficiary max age: 70 years

Economic Weaker Section: Annual income less than Rs 300,000

Lower Income Group: Annual income Rs 3,00,001 to 6,00,000

The beneficiary should not have an own dwelling unit in his name or in the name of any family member in any part of India.



Features of the scheme

The features of the scheme are that the will provide an interest subsidy of 6.5 per cent on housing loans availed by the beneficiaries for a period of 20 years under credit link subsidy scheme (CLSS) from the start of a loan.

The houses would be constructed through a technology that is eco-friendly. While allotting ground floors in any under PMAY, preference will be given to differently abled and older persons.