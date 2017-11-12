Modi holds first 'quad' meet with US, Japan, Australia

Prime Minister landed in the on Sunday to attend the Asean- and East Asia summits, where the focus of discussions is likely to be Chinese aggressiveness in the Sea and freedom of navigation in the region.

Before arriving in Manila, President said in Hanoi on Sunday that he would be willing to mediate between and five of its neighbours to resolve their competing claims in the Sea. The PM and other leaders attended the customary dinner on the eve of the summit. is slated to have bilateral meetings with Trump and President of the

Contributing to the narrative was the first meeting of the India-US-Japan- “quadrilateral security dialogue”, which took place in According to a press statement, officials of the four countries at the “quad” meeting agreed that a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region serves the long-term interests of all countries in the region and of the world at large.

Last month, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and subsequently Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono has favoured expanding the India-Japan- trilateral to include According to sources, the Chinese build-up in the Sea figured in the meeting.

Tillerson, in a speech last month, had stressed upon the desire to have play a bigger role in the Asia Pacific region, and noted how doesn’t always conform to international laws. Beijing had later said it hoped the quad doesn’t target its interests.



In an article published in leading newspapers in the on Sunday, said Beijing wanted to bilaterally resolve its disputes with its neighbours over the Sea.

Apart from Trump and Duterte, the Indian PM is also likely to have bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Australian Prime Minister and Russian Premier Dmitry Medvedev. The India-Asean Summit could see agreements being signed.

"Every single country in the Asean region wants to be more engaged in the region in every possible way. That is the real synergy we have with Asean," Indian Ambassador to the Jaideep Mazumdar said. Prime Minister will participate in the Asean business and investment summit as well as a meeting of leaders of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.