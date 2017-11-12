Modi holds first 'quad' meet with US, Japan, Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
landed in the Philippines
on Sunday to attend the Asean-India
and East Asia summits, where the focus of discussions is likely to be Chinese aggressiveness in the South China
Sea and freedom of navigation in the region.
Before arriving in Manila, US
President Donald Trump
said in Hanoi on Sunday that he would be willing to mediate between China
and five of its neighbours to resolve their competing claims in the South China
Sea. The PM and other leaders attended the customary dinner on the eve of the summit. Modi
is slated to have bilateral meetings with Trump and President Rodrigo Duterte
of the Philippines.
Contributing to the narrative was the first meeting of the India-US-Japan-Australia
“quadrilateral security dialogue”, which took place in Manila.
According to a press statement, officials of the four countries at the “quad” meeting agreed that a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region serves the long-term interests of all countries in the region and of the world at large.
Last month, US
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and subsequently Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono has favoured expanding the India-Japan-US
trilateral to include Australia.
According to sources, the Chinese build-up in the South China
Sea figured in the meeting.
Tillerson, in a speech last month, had stressed upon the US
desire to have India
play a bigger role in the Asia Pacific region, and noted how China
doesn’t always conform to international laws. Beijing had later said it hoped the quad doesn’t target its interests.
In an article published in leading newspapers in the Philippines
on Sunday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
said Beijing wanted to bilaterally resolve its disputes with its neighbours over the South China
Sea.
Apart from Trump and Duterte, the Indian PM is also likely to have bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
and Russian Premier Dmitry Medvedev. The India-Asean Summit could see agreements being signed.
"Every single country in the Asean region wants India
to be more engaged in the region in every possible way. That is the real synergy we have with Asean," Indian Ambassador to the Philippines
Jaideep Mazumdar said. Prime Minister Modi
will participate in the Asean business and investment summit as well as a meeting of leaders of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU