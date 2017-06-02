Modi invites Russian firms to invest in defence, other sectors

Addressing chief executives of the two countries after an annual bilateral summit in Russia, Modi
said India
had last month approved a policy to allow local private companies to work with foreign players to manufacture defence
equipment to cut reliance on imports.
“India
is sixth biggest manufacturer in the world and we want to raise the share of manufacturing
in GDP
(gross domestic product) to 25 per cent from 16 per cent,” he said.
The policy allows the entry of private companies into the manufacture of submarines, fighter aircraft and armoured vehicles through foreign partnerships.
Modi, who wants to reverse India's dependence on imports by building a local manufacturing
industry, asked Russian firms to "come work with Indian companies" in defence.
"Relations have broadened and stood the test of time," he said adding Russia
has stood by India
at international forums.
