Modi, Macron ink 14 pacts to boost India-France ties; cos sign $16-bn deals

French research and development institutions were working in high-tech areas, including space and nuclear programmes.The French Development Agency (AFD) is helping India finance a semi high-speed railway line between New Delhi and Chandigarh. Technical discussions are on at present. Modi and Macron will co-chair the founding conference of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) on Sunday. The ISA is a flagship Indian initiative, launched on the sidelines of the Paris climate conference in 2015. This meeting is very important as the United States under President Donald Trump has pulled out of the Paris accord. India and France have pledged to achieve reduction in emissions, as committed in Paris. Macron is also scheduled to visit Agra and Modi’s constituency, Varanasi. The two nations also acknowledged the need for engagement between the citizens of the two nations. Modi said, “We understand that for the better future of our bilateral relations, people-to-people relation is the most important tool.”
