Modi pitches for greater cooperation with France in defence manufacturing

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday pitched for greater cooperation with France under the framework of 'Make-in-India' in manufacturing and research and development.



He said this when French Minister for the Armed Forces Florence Parly called on him here.



Parly briefed the prime minister about developments in bilateral cooperation, a PMO statement said.The prime minister said that cooperation is one of the key pillars of the Strategic Partnership between and France, and called for greater cooperation in the 'Make in India' framework in manufacturing and joint research and development, the statement said.The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, it added.The prime minister said that he looks forward to receiving President Macron in at his earliest convenience, the statement said.