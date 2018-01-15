Modi's Make in India suffers as railway, steel ministries at loggerheads

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India policy suffered a jolt in December following disagreements between two key government departments – steel and railway – over the procurement of rails through a Rs 20 billion global tender.

Many blue-blooded international majors participated in the bidding — Sumitomo Corporation, Angang Group International, Voestalpine Schienen, East Metals, CRM Hong Kong, British Steel France Rail, Atlantic Steel, and Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL). The significance of this global tender is that it marked a major shift ...