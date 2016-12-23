TRENDING ON BS
How Modi govt lobbied Moody's for ratings upgrade, but failed
Business Standard

Modi's note ban shaves Rs 1.2 lakh cr off consumer goods' stocks

While FMCG cos lose Rs 99k cr in m-cap, those on Consumer Durables index lose Rs 20,673 cr

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

Investors of consumer goods stocks have lost Rs 1.2 lakh crore since November 8 — the day the Union government demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes — as stock prices of fast-moving consumer goods and consumer durables firms continue to trade at lower levels.  The BSE’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer durables indices, which cover major consumer goods firms, on Wednesday stood 9.8 per cent and 18.4 per cent lower, compared to their pre-demonetisation levels. The two indices have together lost Rs 1.2 lakh crore or 10.6 per cent of their market ...

