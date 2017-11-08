Modi shares short movie on advantages of demonetisation

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account featured a seven-minute movie touting the benefits of the decision announced by him last year to withdraw 86 per cent of the then currency from circulation.

This was a day after the PM's official account tweeted a number of infographics on how the country had benefited from the move.

The short film, titled Notebandi: Gareebo ke liye, imaandaaro ke saath (Noteban: For the poor, with the honest), portrayed India as a nation ravaged by corruption, undisclosed earnings and terrorism, with Modi as the honest protagonist whose government has tirelessly worked to eradicate all these evils.



Here are the benefits of demonetisation, encapsulated in this short film. Have a look. #AntiBlackMoneyDay pic.twitter.com/rPmGUYnTzI — (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017

The narrator even compares the government's efforts to Arjuna in the Mahabharata. "We focused on the target like Arjuna and did not care for the smaller inconveniences," the narrator says in Hindi.

The government has gone on a publicity blitz to mark November 8, a year after the announcement, as 'Anti- Day', with ministers and ruling party functionaries holding press conferences in various cities.

The numbers and data in the short film, as well as the infographics, were also shared by other senior ministers, including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his blog on Tuesday. Through the infographics, Modi said the number of taxpayers had increased by nearly 27 per cent to 8.42 million.

Also, that the number of digital transactions jumped 58 per cent, with nearly 1.3 million new Point of Sale machines in the past year. And, that 224,000 'shell companies' had been struck off the registry and that had contributed to stone pelting in Jammu & Kashmir coming down by 75 per cent from last year, plus incidents of left-wing extremism decreasing by 20 per cent.

Modi also said real estate prices had declined significantly and loans got cheaper since lending rates declined by 100 basis points. And, that revenues of urban local bodies around the country had risen almost three times since