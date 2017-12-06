Monetary policy meet: RBI expected to maintain status quo today

There is a consensus in the market that the six-member committee won’t change the policy in their two-day meet that concludes on Wednesday.

Not only rising inflation, but hardening bond yields, and tightening liquidity also reduce the scope for the central bank to go lenient on rates for now. As such, the policy is expected to stay at 6 per cent, said a 10-member BS poll of economists and bond dealers.

While the policy stance would likely remain at ‘neutral’, many economists say it could be the end of rates easing cycle.

The (RBI) possibly cannot lower its rates at a time when global central banks are tightening their monetary stance. The interest rate spread has to be maintained for foreign investors to put their money in Indian stocks and bonds.