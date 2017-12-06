Monetary policy meet: RBI expected to maintain status quo today
While the policy stance would likely remain at 'neutral', many economists say it could be the end of rates easing cycle
Business Standard Last Updated at December 6, 2017 02:37 IST
http://mybs.in/2Ub500p
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Invest in your future Open a demat account
-
- Take stock of your trades Open a demat account
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- Explore the power of equity Open a demat account
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Make hay while the sun shines Open a demat account
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU