Money does not mean much to me, I abhor titles: Mukesh Ambani at HTLS 2017

* One thing I would never dare tell me father is, "Dad, you don't get it." This generation is different. I get a lot of it from my children
* Money has never meant much to me. I abhor labels and titles: Mukesh Ambani
* As long as country moves forward and the consumer benefits, we can take such losses
* I think that for all of us within industry, profits and losses are risks that we take. And I don't think we can rely on regulators and govt to guarantee our profits and losses: Mukesh Ambani
* By 2050, we will have 300 million more Indians to feed. There is a pressing need and golden opportunity to create a digital green revolution: Mukesh Ambani
* Just a couple of years ago, India was 150th in mobile broadband, it's number 1 after the launch of Jio: Mukesh Ambani
* Today Indians consume more broadband data than the US and China: Mukesh Ambani
* Aadhaar is now decades ahead of advanced economies like US and China: Mukesh Ambani
* Reliance is a true partner in contribution to India's rise. India is the biggest investment hub. To foreign investors, invest in India, grow in India, prosper together in India: Mukesh Ambani.
* India's historical lack of infra is actually a boon in disguise. Not having legacy technology means we do not have to retrain. We can skip multiple technologies and reach the next generation: Mukesh Ambani
* We have the political vision and determination to make India a technology leader. Our PM's digital India vision has created an alignment among all political parties: Mukesh Ambani
* Today, I wish to make a prediction. By the middle of the 21st century, India's rise will be higher than China's and more attractive to the world : Mukesh Ambani
* Can India become the most prosperous nation in the world overtaking both US and China taking within this century, I think we most certainly can: Mukesh Ambani
* Today the whole world is talking about China and India's rise. This is civilisational rebirth for both countries and there's nothing surprising about it: Mukesh Ambani
