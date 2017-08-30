Money has now been identified with its owner: Jaitley on RBI report

"Money has now been identified with its owner," said Finance Minister on 99% of demonetised currency coming back into banking system, a finding that was made by in a report earlier today.

"People with inadequate understanding of how to tackle black money linked note ban with money returned to system," he further said over Opposition's criticism of the move that took place in November 8, 2016.

Jaitley said, "Objective of note ban was to bring down cash in economy, bring digitisation, expand and fight black money."