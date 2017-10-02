Monsoon distribution fairly satisfactory: IMD DG K J Ramesh

The southwest monsoon officially ended last week with a cumulative deficit of 5 per cent, as against the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) prediction of rains being 98 per cent of the long-period average (with a model error of plus or minus 4 per cent). IMD Director General K J Ramesh tells Sanjeeb Mukherjee in an interview that the Met department hasn’t got its forecast wrong as the rainfall during the season was within the error range. Edited excerpts: How would you read this year’s southwest monsoon performance vis-à-vis the ...