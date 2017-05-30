Monsoon is here! Rains arrive at southern Kerala coast and the Northeast

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Monsoon rains, which delivers about 70 percent of India's annual rainfall, arrived at southern Kerala coast on Tuesday in line with forecast, a weather office source said, brightening the outlook for higher farm output and robust economic growth.

"All the required conditions have been met," a weather office source who did not wish to be named, told Reuters. The official announcement is expected shortly, the source said.

The India Meteorological Department declares the arrival of monsoon rains only after parameters measuring consistency of rainfall over a defined geography, intensity, cloudiness and wind speed are satisfied.


Simultaneously, the onset is also likely over Lakshadweep, coastal Karnataka, some parts of Tamil Nadu and most parts of northeastern states in the next 24 hours.

The onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala signals the arrival of monsoon over the Indian subcontinent and represents beginning of rainy season in the region.

According to the IMD's Delhi office, generally monsoon strikes Kerala in the first week of June.

Director General of the India Meteorological Department K J Ramesh said monsoon has also hit the North East, thanks to Cyclone Mora, which aided the advancement of the seasonal rainfall.

The normal onset date for monsoon to hit the Kerala coast, which marks its official arrival in the country, is June 1.

This year, monsoon has arrived two days before its scheduled date.

