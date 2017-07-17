Monsoon session from today: GST, consumer safety, 32 other Bills on agenda

The government's agenda for the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, beginning on Monday, includes a total of 34 bills.

Among the 16 new ones that are to be introduced are the Bill and two bills to implement the in Jammu and Kashmir.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that apart from 16 new Bills, eight Bills are pending in Lok Sabha while 10 Bills are pending in Rajya Sabha, many of which would be considered for passing during the session.

A list of items of government business identified for being taken up in both the Houses of is as follows:

New bills for Introduction:

1. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2017;

2. The and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017;

3. The (Amendment) Bill, 2017

4. The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017

5. The Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (Extension To Chandigarh) Amendment Bill, 2017;

6. The Central Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017;

7. The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017;

8. The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) Bill, 2017;

9. The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Amendment Bill, 2017;

10. The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2017;

11. The Bill, 2017;

12. The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2017;

13. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017;

14. The Right of Children Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017;

15. Labour Code on wages; and

16. The National Sports University Bill, 2017

Bills already pending in Lok Sabha:

1. The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016;

2. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2017;

3. The Indian Institute of Management Bill 2017;

4. The Right of Children Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017;

5. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2017;

6. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016;

7. The Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2017 ;and

8. The Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Public-Private Partnership) Bill, 2017

Bills already pending in Rajya Sabha:

1. The Footwear Design and Development Institute Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha;

2. The National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (Second Amendment) Bill, 2016 as passed by Lok Sabha;

3. The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016 as passed by Lok Sabha;

4. The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015 as passed by Lok Sabha;

5. The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013;

6. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016 as passed by Lok Sabha;

7. The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Bill, 2016 as passed by Lok Sabha;

8. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Third Amendment) Bill, 2017as passed by Lok Sabha;

9. The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha; and

10. The Collection of Statistics (Amendment) Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha.

Financial Business:

1. Supplementary Demands for Grants (including Railways) for 2017-18

Bills for withdrawal in Lok Sabha

1. The Bill, 2015

Bills for withdrawal in Rajya Sabha

1. The North-Eastern Council (Amendment) Bill, 2013;and

2. The Participation of Workers in Management Bill, 1990.

