Moody's: Indian insurers likely to benefit from strong economic growth

Moody's expects Indian non-life insurance sector to maintain its double-digit growth over the next 3-4 years

Moody's Investors Service says that the latest regulatory reforms in India have improved the ability of Indian primary insurers to take advantage of the country's strong economic growth, a credit positive for the sector.

"Regulations introduced since 2015 have facilitated the access of the insurers to capital and reinsurance cover, while encouraging them to improve the quality of their investment assets and reserve adequacy," says Mohammed Ali Londe, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"These developments will gradually allow Indian insurers to reap greater benefits from India's strong economic expansion and to increase take-up of insurance from current low levels," says Londe.

Moody's conclusions are contained in its report released today, "Insurance -- India, Developing regulatory landscape and strong economy supportive for insurers".
First Published: Tue, November 28 2017. 09:31 IST

