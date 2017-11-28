Moody's: Indian insurers likely to benefit from strong economic growth

Moody's Investors Service says that the latest regulatory reforms in India have improved the ability of Indian primary insurers to take advantage of the country's strong economic growth, a credit positive for the sector.

"Regulations introduced since 2015 have facilitated the access of the insurers to capital and reinsurance cover, while encouraging them to improve the quality of their investment assets and reserve adequacy," says Mohammed Ali Londe, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"These developments will gradually allow Indian insurers to reap greater benefits from India's strong economic expansion and to increase take-up of from current low levels," says Londe.