Moody's: Indian insurers likely to benefit from strong economic growth

Moody's Investors Service says that the latest regulatory reforms in India have improved the ability of Indian primary insurers to take advantage of the country's strong economic growth, a credit positive for the sector.
"Regulations introduced since 2015 have facilitated the access of the insurers to capital and reinsurance cover, while encouraging them to improve the quality of their investment assets and reserve adequacy," says Mohammed Ali Londe, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.
"These developments will gradually allow Indian insurers to reap greater benefits from India's strong economic expansion and to increase take-up of insurance
from current low levels," says Londe.
Moody's conclusions are contained in its report released today, "Insurance
-- India, Developing regulatory landscape and strong economy supportive for insurers".
ICRA Limited, Moody's affiliate in India, also contributed to the report.
Moody's: Indian insurers are well positioned to benefit from strong domestic economic growth
Moody's - expects Indian non-life insurance
sector to maintain its double-digit growth over the next 3-4 years
Moody's on Indian insurers - reinsurance liberalization will benefit the non-life sector
Moody's on Indian insurers - expect actuarial reserving to strengthen reserve adequacy and improve pricing discipline
