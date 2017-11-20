Moody's milder on India than S&P, Fitch

Moody’s Investors Service, which upgraded India’s rating by a notch after almost 14 years, has been more liberal over recent years in terms of rating the country’s ability to service debt, compared to peers Fitch and Standard & Poor’s. In 2013, when India was struggling with the ‘twin deficit’ problem — of the current account and fiscal deficit — and high debt, Moody’s maintained a ‘stable’ outlook for the country.

S&P and Fitch awarded a ‘negative’ outlook, increasing the chance of a ratings downgrade ...