More teeth to maritime sector as govt approves Rs 32,000 cr for Coast Guard

The has approved a nearly Rs 32,000 crore plan for the that will give more teeth to the agency in maintaining vigil on coastal waters, defence sources said.



The action plan to give a boost to the in terms of and equipment like offshore patrol vessels, interceptor boats, helicopters, aircraft and critical operational was cleared at a meeting chaired by Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra earlier this month.



The Coast Guard, a critical arm of the and whose role has become more crucial after the 26/11 attacks, protects India's maritime interests and enforces maritime law, with jurisdiction over the territorial waters of India, including its Exclusive Economic zone (EEZ).The plan is to make this aquatic-force a 175-ship and 110-aircraft force by 2022.It currently has nearly 130 vessels, 52 interceptor boats and 60 plus flying to safeguard coastal security, island territories, and marine as well as undertake anti-piracy, anti-smuggling, oil-spill and pollution-control operations.India has a 7,516-km coastline, with 1,382 islands and a sprawling EEZ of 2.01 million sq km.