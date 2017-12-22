Motor vehicle bill likely to be cleared in ongoing winter session: Gadkari

The government expects Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill to be cleared in the during the ongoing session of Parliament, Union minister said today.



"We are expecting in this Parliament session it will be cleared in Rajya Sabha," said when asked about the bill on the sidelines of EV (electric vehicle) Expo here.



The Lok Sabha had cleared the bill in April.It seeks to bring a slew of radical reforms in the transport sector by ensuring 100 per cent e-governance, checking bogus driving licences and vehicle thefts, slapping a heavy penalty on traffic violators and protecting the good Samaritan, among other things.While inaugurating the expo, the road transport and highways minister asked the to focus on quality products."You are progressing well and if you continue to bring in quality products it is not far that products from the country would be exported across the globe," he said.The government will extend every kind of support to the industry, he added."Just remember one thing do -- quality work. It will help you in the future," said.The Expo also saw the unveiling of various products including two new by Lohia Auto.