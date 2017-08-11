Move from patented drugs to generics, says Economic Survey Volume-2

The second volume of the Economic Survey 2016-17 emphasised on the need for India to reduce its dependence on patented drugs and move towards a generics-driven market. The Survey suggested that makers of patented drugs, who are large players, make profits at the cost of the patient, which is why it was necessary to move towards a generics market.

The Economic Survey's statement comes after Prime Minister stated that the government is working towards moving to a generics market from a branded market, to make medicines affordable to all.

The Survey said, "The patent drugs and providers in India have large players, enjoy a monopoly position, and so make excess profits at the cost of the consumer. This position needs to be countered in several ways. First, the government and public purchases need to mandatorily shift to generic drugs to reduce demand for patented drugs and cost to the government."

This push, if it works out, will certainly dent the pharmaceutical industry. The Indian drug market is worth a little over Rs 1 lakh crore annually and branded drugs account for Rs 90,000 crore out of that figure.

While activists support this move as it will break the corporate-doctor nexus in prescribing drugs, experts, including doctors, say that quality will take a back seat.

The Survey also stated that among the BRICS economies, India has emerged as the country with the largest out-of-pocket (OoP) expenditure on health, which is consistently higher at more than 60 per cent since 2008. "While in developing countries like Brazil, the percentage of OoP expenditure is less than 32 per cent, in South Africa, it is less than 10 per cent," it said. Higher OoP expenditure on health leads to the impoverishment of poorer sections of society and widens inequalities. For the poor, OoP expenditure is a double whammy. While adverse health conditions impact their productivity and ability to earn their daily incomes, payments for their treatments add to their 'financial distress' and impoverish them.

It suggested that India has to scale up efforts to reduce the mortality and neo natal mortality rate in children under the age of five years. Before the age of five years, rural males report the highest percentage of ailments at 11.9 per cent. There is a gradual increase in morbidity from the age group of 45 years onwards. The highest percentage of ailments is reported by urban females in the age group of 60 to 69 years. It is noteworthy that only 29 per cent rural females aged above 70 years reported ailments, in comparison to 38 per cent urban males and 37 per cent urban females reporting ailments.