MP, Haryana asked think tank to research demonetisation well before Nov 8

Months before demonetisation, in February-March, the Madhya Pradesh and Haryana state governments had approached the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) to evaluate Pune-based NGO ArthaKranti’s proposals, which include the withdrawal of high denomination notes. The initial queries for conducting the research from the two BJP state governments went to NIPFP around February and March. Work on the research formally commenced around July. But the complete report on the evaluation of the proposals was not submitted to the state governments by the time the Union ...

Nitin Sethi and Ishan Bakshi