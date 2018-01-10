JUST IN
Much better news on jobs front very soon: Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

Kumar's statement assumes significance as many experts believe the government has failed to create enough jobs in the last three-and-a-half years

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Rajiv Kumar
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday said the think-tank will soon come out with a report on employment data and there would be better news on the jobs front. Kumar's statement assumes significance as many experts believe the government has failed to create enough jobs in the last three-and-a-half years. "The statistics that you get on lack of unemployment data is over-stated.

We had set up a task force to examine high frequency data on employment. They have done large exercise and the report will be released very soon. "The finding of report is in startling contrast to the Labour Bureau and Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data on jobs. There is a much better news on employment," Kumar said at a press conference here.

