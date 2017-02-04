Multimodal transport to start in PM's constituency

More than 200 million tourists visited Uttar Pradesh from 2011 to 2015

The government’s plan to integrate various modes of transport will start being executed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Varanasi. The country’s first multi-modal hub with rail-road connectivity will be in the city.



The hub would be a pilot for other 50-60 projects planned by the central government, said officials.



To begin with, the thrust will be on connecting the bus terminal with the railway station to provide a seamless transportation facility to travellers.



According to officials, a study was initiated in to ascertain the traffic and its origin and it found that most of it came from and Gorakhpur.



The idea is to de-congest by developing a bus-rail link, which will cater for tourists visiting the city. It is believed to be a brainchild of Modi, who asked Union road transport, highways and shipping minister to implement it.



Multi-modal transport is a seamless movement of goods and passengers involving at least two different means of transport.



In a post-Budget media briefing on Friday, Gadkari said in most cities, bus stations, airports, and railway stations were situated far from each other. If all were integrated, a lot of traffic congestion and pollution could be reduced.



He said the ministry was examining the feasibility of setting up multi-modal hubs where all modes of transport — air, road, rail and waterways — were close to one another.



He did not give details of how the government wanted to proceed on this initiative.



In order to reduce traffic congestion and pollution, and make the movement of passengers and goods efficient and cost-effective, the country needs to adopt holistic and integrated transport planning for the sector as a whole, including roads, railways, waterways and airways.



serves as a gateway to the nearby religious tourism spots of Sarnath, Vindhyachal, and Chunar.



According to the Uttar Pradesh government data, more than 200 million tourists visited Uttar Pradesh from 2011 to 2015.



is one of the 13 cities the ministry of tourism has identified for development under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive (PRASAD).



In the Union Budget this year, the scheme has received Rs 100 crore. is the starting point of the ministry of shipping’s programme to develop 1,620 km of the Ganga for transportation. The river’s stretch up to Haldia will have 30 ports.



