Mumbai Port's staff strength to halve by 2021; operating profit to rise

Huge saving in salaries and wages seen, as these make up 68-72% of total operating expenses

Mumbai Port, the country's biggest state-owned port, will see its staff strength halve by 2021 as large number of employees are due for retirement. With the port having no plans of fresh hiring to replace the retired employees, it is gearing up for a strong operating profit in the coming years. As on March 31, 2016, has a staff strength of 10,364 employees.



Currently, of the total operating expenses of the port, about 68-72 per cent forms the salary and wages component. With 4,700 employees retiring over the next five years, this expense outgo is expected to drop significantly in turn leading to expansion of margins.



With port employees divided under four categories between Class I to IV, port officers get an average salary of about Rs 70,000 a month.



"We haven't made any fresh hirings since 1990s and there are no plans to replace those retiring. We have automated our processes already and so our manpower requirement has dropped," deputy chairman told Business Standard. "The balance manpower strength (5,600 employees) is an optimal size for us."





Staff strength at Year No. of employees April 2016 10,364 April 2017 9,493 April 2018 8,724 April 2019 7,722 April 2020 6,643 April 2021 5,664

After retirement, the 4,700 employees will come under the port's pension kitty which would be an average of Rs 20,000 a month per person. The pension kitty of forms about 42 per cent of its revenue account expenditure.Meanwhile, the port is chalking out major plans to make itself more competitive on the West coast and lower operating expenses in the coming years would give it the necessary financial room.With the saved expenses (from wages), the port plans to outsource several activities to lower logistics cost and improve cost to trade in turn making more competitive, explained Wanage.Currently, the cost per tonne at at Rs 165, is thrice that of its peer on the same coast --- --- placing the former in a disadvantageous position."Our handling expenses will come down by half upon outsourcing, which works out to be cheaper than having a dedicated staff to carry out the activities. The port will also save on overtime cost, which is quite high," Wanage said, without giving details of the overtime expenses the port has to regularly bear.As per the latest Ministry of Shipping data, the total cargo handled by major ports during April-May rose 6.3 per cent as against a 5.7 per cent rise in the same period last year. led the major port segment with a share of 16.2 per cent, followed by at 14 per cent. grabbed a share of just about 10 per cent of the total 108 million tonnes of cargo handled.