Mumbai to host Asian bankers meet for 1st time

For the first time, Mumbai would host the 34th annual conference of the (ABA) this week.

The two-day conference will be held in the megapolis from November 16 and would be hosted by State Bank of India, with the theme of Asia’s turn to transform, said. The event is expected to see the presence of over 160 domestic and international bankers and Reserve Bank deputy governor would deliver the special opening address on the second day.

Founded in 1981, the ABA serves as a forum for advancing the cause of the banking industry and promote regional economic cooperation across the continent. With around 80 members from 25 countries, the association holds conferences on issues of concern to the banking sector, policy advocacy discussions, and training programmes.

This year’s summit would discuss the impact of the global downturn on the outlook of the Asian economies; economic consequences of the Brexit, the America-first policy of the Trump administration; implications of on banks, among others.