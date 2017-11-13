JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Revamped GST structure provides major relief to aviation sector
Business Standard

Mumbai to host Asian bankers meet for 1st time

The two-day conference will be held in the megapolis from November 16 and would be hosted by State Bank of India

Press Trust of India 

Representational image
Representational image

For the first time, Mumbai would host the 34th annual conference of the Asian Bankers Association (ABA) this week.

The two-day conference will be held in the megapolis from November 16 and would be hosted by State Bank of India, with the theme of Asia’s turn to transform, SBI said. The event is expected to see the presence of over 160 domestic and international bankers and Reserve Bank deputy governor Viral V Acharya would deliver the special opening address on the second day.

Founded in 1981, the ABA serves as a forum for advancing the cause of the banking industry and promote regional economic cooperation across the continent. With around 80 members from 25 countries, the association holds conferences on issues of concern to the banking sector, policy advocacy discussions, and training programmes. 

This year’s summit would discuss the impact of the global downturn on the outlook of the Asian economies; economic consequences of the Brexit, the America-first policy of the Trump administration; implications of fintech on banks, among others.
First Published: Mon, November 13 2017. 02:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements