Must protect consumers' interest: UNCTAD

UNCTAD Secretary General called for collective efforts to protect the interest of consumers in Asia

Press Trust of India 

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

India and other Asian countries must think collectively to protect consumers’ interest in view of rising globalisation and e-commerce, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi said on Thursday. 

He pitched for nurturing consumer privacy and empowering vulnerable consumers with digital literacy amid growing online purchases globally. 

Speaking at a global event on ‘Empowering consumers in new markets’, organised by the consumer affairs ministry, he called for collective efforts to protect the interest of consumers in Asia.

First Published: Fri, October 27 2017. 01:34 IST

