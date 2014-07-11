My Budget: Gul Panag

What is the most striking feature of the

The striking thing is that it is not much different from the UPA On another note, I am happy to see the commitment to the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme for the armed forces, even though the funds allocated do not appear adequate at this stage.





I was expecting path-breaking steps to bring down inflation. This is sadly missing. No concrete plans either to bring about universal and equitable access to education and health care.

Gul Panag, Actor and politician