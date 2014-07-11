JUST IN
My Budget: Gul Panag

What is the most striking feature of the Budget?
The striking thing is that it is not much different from the UPA Budget. On another note, I am happy to see the commitment to the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme for the armed forces, even though the funds allocated do not appear adequate at this stage.

What could have been better?
I was expecting path-breaking steps to bring down inflation. This is sadly missing. No concrete plans either to bring about universal and equitable access to education and health care.
Gul Panag, Actor and politician
First Published: Fri, July 11 2014. 00:09 IST

