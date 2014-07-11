My Budget: Gul Panag

What is the most striking feature of the Budget?
The striking thing is that it is not much different from the UPA Budget. On another note, I am happy to see the commitment to the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme for the armed forces, even though the funds allocated do not appear adequate at this stage.
I was expecting path-breaking steps to bring down inflation. This is sadly missing. No concrete plans either to bring about universal and equitable access to education and health care.
