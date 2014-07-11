My Budget: J J Valaya

JUST IN
What is the most striking feature of the Budget?
The Budget focuses on revival of growth, is holistic and remains friendly to farmers, youth, women and senior citizens. Some of the key features include encouragement to exports of readymade garments, setting up of new textile mega clusters and a trade facilitation centre and a crafts museum.

What could have been better?
Some important steps that need to be taken include expansion of the insurance sector and improving our image as an investment-friendly nation. Clearly, progress, in this case, will be derived through good economics.

J J Valaya, Fashion designer

